Caleb and Robert Farley Members of the Farley family spent the day Wednesday comforting one another and sifting through what remains of their Mooresville home after a deadly explosion. Local and federal investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the house to explode. The home, which was on Barber Loop, was owned by Tennessee Titans cornerback and Maiden native Caleb Farley. His father, Robert, was killed in the blast. (ESPN)