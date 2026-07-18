Investigators hope new tips will solve 20-year-old Cleveland County murder

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its plea for information in the unsolved murder of Timothy “Justin” Grant, 20 years after his death.

Investigators said Grant was reported missing on July 17, 2006, after he was last seen the day before.

On July 18, 2006, deputies found Grant’s black Dodge Stratus abandoned at the Ramblewood Apartments in Shelby.

Three days later, on July 21, his body was discovered in a wooded area off Selkirk Road. Authorities said he had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Two decades later, the case remains unsolved.

The sheriff’s office said it remains committed to finding those responsible and believes someone may still have information that could help solve the case.

“Someone knows what happened,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “Even the smallest piece of information could help bring answers to his family and justice to those responsible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4822 or Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS (8477).

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