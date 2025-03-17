Investigators identify human remains as missing Kings Mountain woman

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Previously unidentified remains found in Gastonia have been identified as a woman who went missing in Kings Mountain in 2021, Kings Mountain Police said.

Then 36-year-old Angela Jamarica Burris went missing on April 19, 2021. She was last seen getting into a black car near her home on Lake Montonia Road, Channel 9 reported in May 2021.

Unidentified human remains were found in Gastonia on April 22, 2022. DNA analysis confirmed the identification of the remains as Burris, according to KMPD.

KMPD worked alongside the Gastonia Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to conduct the investigation and analysis, according to a press release.

The agencies began conducting the investigation into the remains in connection to Burris’s disappearance in September 2024 when the Gastonia remains had been entered into the National Missing Persons System and NCSBI and KMPD noticed “distinctive features,” KMPD said.

In August 2024, Channel 9 reported on a search of a wooded area in Gaston County near Mountain Crest Drive concerning Burris’s disappearance. Chief Gerald Childress told Channel 9 that additional leads brought them to the 20-acre search area.

The search involved nearly 50 people and nine cadaver dogs, but Burris was not found during the search, police said.

Investigators said that they have found no signs of foul play. They have asked that anyone with information on Burris’s death and disappearance contact the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444.

WATCH: Several agencies search woods for Kings Mountain woman missing since 2021

Several agencies search woods for Kings Mountain woman missing since 2021

©2025 Cox Media Group