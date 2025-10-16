HARMONY, N.C. — Two men from Union Grove have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts and property damage incidents at a car wash in Harmony, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Carl Adrian Miles, 34, and Jason Lyle Padgett, 53, were taken into custody following an investigation that began after multiple reports of break-ins and vandalism at the business located at 144 East Memorial Highway.

Iredell County deputies capture suspects in car wash theft case From left: Carl Adrian Miles, Jason Lyle Padgett

“Thanks to the hard work of our detectives and deputies, these suspects are now in custody,” Sheriff Darren Campbell stated in a news release.

The incidents began on Feb. 19 when deputies received several reports of suspects damaging coin-operated machines and stealing cash and coins.

Detectives conducted surveillance and used video equipment to identify the suspects.

On Oct. 8, surveillance footage captured two male suspects in a red Kia Soul posing as customers while breaking into a machine, stealing approximately $600 in coins.

The suspects were identified as Padgett and Miles, leading to warrants being issued for misdemeanor breaking and entering a coin-operated machine and misdemeanor larceny.

Miles was arrested on Oct. 9 and was given a $30,000 secured bond by Magistrate Nicholson. Padgett was arrested the following day and received a $12,000 secured bond from Magistrate Watkins.

Both suspects have a lengthy criminal history involving drugs and theft.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has emphasized its commitment to protecting local businesses and ensuring community safety as the investigation continues.

