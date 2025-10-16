Local

Iredell County deputies capture suspects in car wash theft case

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

HARMONY, N.C. — Two men from Union Grove have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts and property damage incidents at a car wash in Harmony, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

ALSO READ: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office seizes $33,600 in cocaine; arrests attempted murder suspect

Carl Adrian Miles, 34, and Jason Lyle Padgett, 53, were taken into custody following an investigation that began after multiple reports of break-ins and vandalism at the business located at 144 East Memorial Highway.

Iredell County deputies capture suspects in car wash theft case From left: Carl Adrian Miles, Jason Lyle Padgett

“Thanks to the hard work of our detectives and deputies, these suspects are now in custody,” Sheriff Darren Campbell stated in a news release.

The incidents began on Feb. 19 when deputies received several reports of suspects damaging coin-operated machines and stealing cash and coins.

Detectives conducted surveillance and used video equipment to identify the suspects.

On Oct. 8, surveillance footage captured two male suspects in a red Kia Soul posing as customers while breaking into a machine, stealing approximately $600 in coins.

The suspects were identified as Padgett and Miles, leading to warrants being issued for misdemeanor breaking and entering a coin-operated machine and misdemeanor larceny.

Miles was arrested on Oct. 9 and was given a $30,000 secured bond by Magistrate Nicholson. Padgett was arrested the following day and received a $12,000 secured bond from Magistrate Watkins.

Both suspects have a lengthy criminal history involving drugs and theft.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has emphasized its commitment to protecting local businesses and ensuring community safety as the investigation continues.

VIDEO: Iredell County sees crime drop nearly 60% as population grows

Iredell County sees crime drop nearly 60% as population grows

0

Most Read