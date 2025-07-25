Iredell County Sheriff’s Office seizes $33,600 in cocaine; arrests attempted murder suspect

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Forest Park Drive in Statesville, leading to a major drug seizure and the arrest of a suspect awaiting trial for attempted murder.

During the search, investigators seized three-quarters of a pound of cocaine, two firearms, and $3,000 believed to be from narcotics sales. The street value of the drugs seized is estimated at $33,600.

Sheriff Darren Campbell stated that the search warrant was based on an extensive investigation into the illegal sale of cocaine in the area.

The suspect, Marlon O’Neal Dalton, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was served with his charges.

Marlon O’Neal Dalton

Dalton appeared before Magistrate M. Nethken, who issued no bond on the drug charges due to Dalton already being out on secured bond awaiting trial on felony attempted first-degree murder, felony habitual felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dalton is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2 for charges related to felony attempted first-degree murder, felony habitual felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

