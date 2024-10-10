Iredell County K-9 dies due to health issues

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A K-9 with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office died earlier this week, officials announced on Wednesday.

The 11-year-old German Shepherd passed away peacefully with his partner, Deputy Luke Davis, by his side.

Lucky retired in May 2024 after he was diagnosed with a nerve disorder that slowly affected his health.

“Surrounded by love and care in his final days, Lucky left a legacy of loyalty and service that will always be remembered,” the sheriff’s office stated. “We extend our deepest condolences to Deputy Davis and everyone who had the privilege of knowing Lucky.”

