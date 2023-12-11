K-9 sniffs out 118 pounds of suspected fentanyl in tractor-trailer

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Groot sniffed out 118 pounds of suspected fentanyl mixed with cocaine Sunday that was inside a tractor-trailer filled with tiles, which was on its way from Charlotte to Philadelphia.

The traffic stop was on Interstate 77, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post.

The sheriff said the drugs are worth about $3.75 million on the street. Two men were arrested and charged and each was issued a $3.5 million secured bond. The sheriff's office is working with federal authorities to confirm their legal statuses in the U.S.

There was also more than $100,000 in the Freightliner’s cab.

