K-9 sniffs out 118 pounds of suspected fentanyl in tractor-trailer

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Groot sniffed out 118 pounds of suspected fentanyl mixed with cocaine Sunday that was inside a tractor-trailer filled with tiles, which was on its way from Charlotte to Philadelphia.

The traffic stop was on Interstate 77, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post.

The sheriff said the narcotics are worth about $3.75 million on the street.

There was also more than $100,000 in the Freightliner’s cab.

