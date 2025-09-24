Iredell County Public Library introduces new mobile branch

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Public Library is launching a new mobile branch using a 2024 Ford Transit van, bringing library services directly to various locations.

The mobile library will offer a range of services, including creating library cards, checking out items, accessing Wi-Fi, receiving technology assistance, and arranging for holds to be picked up at scheduled locations.

Jenny Levins-Hertel, the Community Engagement Librarian, described the van as outfitted to serve as a mobile branch of the library.

