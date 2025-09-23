Monkey struck by car after escape from zoo in Troutman

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A capuchin monkey that escaped from Zootastic Park in Troutman last week was struck by a vehicle in the Troutman area Tuesday.

Iredell County Animal Services and Control officers responded to the incident and confirmed that the monkey was still alive.

They took immediate action to ensure its safety and transported the monkey to its owner following the incident.

Iredell County Animal Services officials said they couldn’t provide further updates on the monkey’s condition after it was returned to its owner.

