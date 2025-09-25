Iredell County sees crime drop nearly 60% as population grows

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Slowing down crime is a concern across North Carolina, but in Iredell County, numbers show crime has already dropped by nearly 60% over the past decade while the population grew by almost a quarter.

“Slowing down crime is at the top of mind for many lawmakers and everyday people across the state, but here in Iredell County, statistics show crime has already been dropping over the last decade,” said resident Richard Stackhouse. “I’ve served in churches from Upstate New York to Florida and now I’ve been called here to North Carolina. This is probably one of the safest communities that I’ve seen.”

Stackhouse, who is a pastor, said he has noticed that sense of safety and statistics back it up.

The crime rate in the county dropped by 57% from 2014 to 2024 while the population grew by almost one-quarter, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

“A lot of it, I attribute to the involvement of the community and well-trained officers,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell. “That’s how we accomplished that.”

Campbell attributes that drop to addressing drugs connected with the youth, but he said the biggest part is keeping repeat offenders behind bars.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell

The sheriff said he works with magistrates and judges to give repeat offenders higher bonds.

“We understand that people make mistakes,” Campbell said. “They make two, they make three mistakes, but when you (make mistakes) continuously, you have a record of years upon years of victimizing communities, then there’s got to a point where we’re not going to tolerate it anymore.”

Many of the things Campbell said he has done are part of Iryna’s Law, a bill now on Gov. Josh Stein’s desk, which would change the state’s criminal code.

Campbell said he consulted assembly members on criminal justice.

“Obviously, we’ve got to do something to hold those that are committing crimes accountable,” Campbell said. “We also have to understand that we have to take care of the mental health crisis, and you see a lot of it.”

Campbell said his message to citizens, including Stackhouse, is that they’re in the right place.

“It’s a good thing you’re living here and not there,” Campbell said.

“I believe, in my experience, that the sheriff’s department is doing a very good job,” Stackhouse said.

Campbell said they are operating successfully with one deputy per 1,000 citizens.

However, that is much lower than what the FBI recommends.

