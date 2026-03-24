Iredell-Statesville Schools to unveil new boundaries for upcoming schools

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Parents can dop in and see new boundaries for two schools opening in the Iredell-Statesville Schools district on Tuesday.

Weathers Creek High School in Troutman and Parkertown Elementary School in Mooresville will open for the 2027-2028 school year.

Tuesday’s open house is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at South Iredell High School.

There will be two other open houses next month.

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