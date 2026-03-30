Monroe lakes closed due to extreme drought

MONROE, N.C. — Extreme drought in Union County has most Monroe lakes measuring eight feet under where they need to be.

The city has been keeping the lakes closed to recreation since the start of the season.

Channel 9’s climate reporter Michelle Alfini shows what it would take for them to reopen.

“The last time that we saw the lake this low was back in 2008 during the drought,” said Jay Voyles, Monroe deputy general manager of Utilities.

Evidence of our dry pattern is unmistakable, Voyles said. “The city only received roughly 2 inches of precipitation stemming from August 2025 up until the end of the year, which has put us in a bit of a position in terms of our water supply.”

The city is pumping water into Lake Twitty, where they draw the water intake for the city, he said. They need to keep the level as high as possible to keep drinking water healthy.

However, it’s down 4½ feet.

“We would be in the water right now where we’re standing,” said Voyles.

Meanwhile, Lake Monroe is about 8 feet below full pond.

Voyles said that the lakes probably won’t reopen to recreation anytime soon. Boating can stir up sediment, causing high turbidity.

“When the water level is lower than normal, that turbidity can create treatment issues at the plant and cost more money to produce that clean, healthful drinking water,” he said.

The city is in Stage 1 or voluntary water conservation, which Voyles said will not likely change unless spring showers come soon.

“We need sustained rainfall,” he said. “That’s what Monroe really needs, 10 inches of rainfall over a 30-to-40-day period, which is significant.”

City officials said the lake levels have improved since February, when Lake Monroe was sitting 9 feet below pond.

They said they need sustained rain soon, or levels could drop again as conditions continue to warm.

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