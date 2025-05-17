‘Irreplaceable’: Town of McAdenville announces death of mayor

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — The Town of McAdenville has announced that Mayor Jim Robinette has died at 80 years old.

Robinette was appointed mayor in 2016. He was then elected in 2019 and then re-elected in 2023.

The mayor served in the United States Army. He served on the town Planning Board and Town Council for nearly 20 years, officials say.

“Mayor Robinette was dedicated to McAdenville and the well-being of its residents. Having lived in the town for over 45 years, he knew its history and traditions,” Mayor Pro-Tem Reid Washam said. “More than that, he respected that history and tradition. He was respected by the community as evidenced by his appointment, election and reelections. The town of McAdenville has lost an irreplaceable Town official and friend.”

During his time as mayor, Robinette purchased and repurposed the Town Hall, constructed the McAdenville Greenway Park on the South Fork River, and completed the South Fork Sewer Project.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday at noon at the chapel of Carothers Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. at Gaston Memorial Park.

