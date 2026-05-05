2 dead, 3 hurt in Texas shopping center shooting

CARROLLTON, Texas — Police near Dallas, Texas, said two people were killed and three others were hurt in a shooting at a shopping center.

The Associated Press reported that the incident was not random and that the victims knew the alleged shooter.

The shooting happened in Carrollton, Texas, about 20 miles north of Dallas.

“We don’t know exactly what the meeting was about, but we understand it to be a business relation,” Chief Roberto Arredondo said.

WFAA said the alleged gunman is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

FBI agents were among those who responded to a second scene WFAA said was connected to the incident.

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