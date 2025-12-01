Iryna’s Law goes into effect, cracks down on pretrial release

CHARLOTTE — Less than four months after Iryna Zarutska was killed on Charlotte’s Light Rail, a new law in her name went into effect Monday that should keep violent, repeat offenders behind bars longer.

Iryna’s Law cracks down on pretrial release, requiring judges to consider a suspect’s full criminal history and explain their decision in writing. Under the new legislation, anyone charged with a violent crime or convicted of three or more crimes in the last 10 years is ineligible for an unsecured bond.

North Carolina lawmakers passed the bipartisan criminal justice reform package after Zarutska was stabbed to death on her way home from work in August.

Republican Tricia Cotham was one of the bill’s chief architects. She says it eliminates catch and release practices for violent offenders.

Zarutska’s accused killer, Decarlos Brown, had a history of incidents with police. Seven months before her murder, he was allowed out of jail with a written promise to go to his next court appearance.

Sheriff Garry McFadden expects the jail population to increase, and he says he’s worried about staffing.

“Each dorm or pod room has to have a body,” he said. “When we talk about capacity, we can deal with it, but we have to have the staff to manage it.”

Some Mecklenburg County Commissioners are concerned the law could strain an already stretched system. As state and county officials prepare for more suspects to be held in jail, some are calling it an unfunded mandate.

“I see a backlog happening as a result of these arrests, not being able to move people out of the system,” Commissioner George Dunlap said.

County leaders expect this to slow the process and keep more suspects jailed for longer periods of time.

