‘Isn’t good enough’: Charlotte Hornets end season with press conference

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets’ offseason has begun as the team held its end-of-season press conference on Monday.

Charlotte ended the season with 19 wins, which leaders said isn’t good enough. Hornets Executive Vice President said it was a challenge to even evaluate the roster after going through as many as 45 different lineups. Hornets stars LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

“I challenged the guys last night. we obviously made a lot of strides, made a lot of progress, but it obviously isn’t good enough. You win 19 games, you’re not continuing to play in a play-in or playoffs, so how we worked last year was good, but we have to work even harder,” Head Coach Charles Lee said.

Ball also says lots of work has to be done moving forward.

“When you build something, it’s never going to pop off and be the best thing,” Ball said. “You have to stay there, work it out, do what you’re going to do and see what happens.”

Both Ball and Miller are expected to be back in time for training camp next season.

