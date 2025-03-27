Meck Mile returns with runner racing backward

CHARLOTTE — The Meck Mile will return this May after a successful debut last year.

It’s a race that has a little bit of everything and brings different types of runners together, including Jesus Delatorre, who ran the race backward.

Delatorre made the choice to run the race in a unique way moments before it started and finished it in 13 minutes. This year, he’s returning with some friends.

“It was so much fun last time and I had a bunch of friends that like to do silly things like that with me and so I had people reach out like, ‘Hey, if you do it again next year we’ll do it backwards with you.’ So I’m going to be bringing a group of friends that are just going to be running it backward,” Delatorre said.

The Meck Mile will be held on Saturday, May 10th. Registration is now open. The cost is $25 for recreational runners and $40 for elite runners. The price will jump by $5 at the end of the month. You can learn more by clicking here.

You can watch the event live on Channel 9 starting at 2 p.m.

