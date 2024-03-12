Gaston County pastor charged with soliciting prostitution

DALLAS, N.C. — A human trafficking sting has led police to a man who’s a minister and teacher at a Christian school.

Gaston County deputies arrested Frank Johnson on Monday and charged him with soliciting prostitution.

Johnson is a pastor at Hands and Feet Fellowship in Gastonia. He also has a podcast and is a teacher at Community Christian Academy in Dallas where he is now on administrative leave.

Parents received a message from the school about his arrest Monday night.

One mother, who did not want to be identified, told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that she was upset about the news.

“Pure disgust. You can’t believe it,” she said.

Johnson’s school bio says he worked as a science teacher there for three years.

A parent said he also led worship at the school.

The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office says Johnson was arrested in a human trafficking investigation for soliciting prostitution.

They said it’s an ongoing investigation and could not give more details.

But what they shared was enough for the parent Channel 9 spoke with.

“We expected them to be held to a higher standard especially with it being a Christian school,” the parent told Channel 9.

She warned her kids to be cautious but didn’t think that would apply to a minister and Christian school teacher.

“You can’t trust anybody in this world but you would expect to be able to kind of trust somebody like that,” she said.

Johnson told Channel 9 that he has an attorney and that the charge has pretty much destroyed his life.

VIDEO: Former teacher, youth pastor charged with 15 more counts of sex crimes involving children

Former teacher, youth pastor charged with 15 more counts of sex crimes involving children

©2024 Cox Media Group