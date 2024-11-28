‘It warms your heart’: Local community center provides Thanksgiving lunch

CHARLOTTE — Leaders in one west Charlotte community are making sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

For nearly two decades, the Parkview Community Center has gathered to serve lunch during the holiday.

It’s a tradition the founders said has turned into a yearly habit.

“We found out there are a lot of people that don’t normally have Thanksgiving dinner, and we had the food, and we didn’t mind sharing it,” said founder Gwendolyn Johnson. It’s just a habit. It’s something people look forward to because we had people knocking at my door before we got up and came out this morning.”

Johnson said with the help of others she prepares go-to plates for people in the community to pick up.

“It warms your heart, warms the people’s soul,” said resident John Akins.

Akins said he’s been stopping by for the last three years and noticed the difference Johnson is making.

“Some people are not able to have warm meals. And she, she provides that for a lot of homeless, you know, kids without, that go without sometimes,” Akins said.

Last year, the center served just over 250 people. Johnson said she was prepared to top that number this year.

“I would take it off my own table, out of my own house, before I let them go hungry,” Johnson said.

