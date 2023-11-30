Italian eatery in Charlotte lands on national list of ‘Best New Restaurants’

CHARLOTTE — A high-end Italian eatery in the heart of Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood has just been named among the best new restaurants in the country.

Review and rating platform Yelp Inc. is out with its list of the “Best New Restaurants of 2023,” featuring 25 establishments across the U.S. that have debuted since January 2022. Ever Andalo, a venture by the Tonidandel-Brown Restaurant Group, is No. 8 on the list — and is one of just two restaurants in the Carolinas to make the cut.

“With a menu inspired by Andalo, a village in Italy’s Dolomite region, this namesake restaurant specializes in two types of regional ingredients: fresh local produce and premium Italian-imported products,” Yelp says. “They’re prepared simply to allow the natural flavors to shine.”

