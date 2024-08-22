Local

Italian eatery joins uptown food hall

CHARLOTTE — Monarch Market in uptown Charlotte added its 11th food stall this month.

Pasta Crush opened Aug. 9 at the food hall, which is located on the ground floor of the One Independence Tower at 101 N. Tryon St.

The Italian eatery serves an assortment of pasta dishes, including Spaghetti Bolognese, Cajun Creamy Chicken and Pesto Mushroom. There’s also a build-your-own pasta option on the menu.

