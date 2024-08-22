Italian eatery joins uptown food hall

CHARLOTTE — Monarch Market in uptown Charlotte added its 11th food stall this month.

Pasta Crush opened Aug. 9 at the food hall, which is located on the ground floor of the One Independence Tower at 101 N. Tryon St.

The Italian eatery serves an assortment of pasta dishes, including Spaghetti Bolognese, Cajun Creamy Chicken and Pesto Mushroom. There’s also a build-your-own pasta option on the menu.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Food hall, entertainment venue, set to open in Rock Hill

Food hall, entertainment venue, set to open in Rock Hill





©2024 Cox Media Group