Items stolen, cars broken into during concert at PNC Music Pavilion

CHARLOTTE — Thieves targeted cars in the parking lot during the Nelly and Ja Rule concert at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, stealing guns, expensive shoes, and other valuables, according to police reports.

Concert-goers reported that their vehicles were broken into during the rap performances Sunday night. Items stolen included pricey guns, $350 Jordan shoes, and a $10 Holy Bible.

Purses and wallets containing debit cards and cash were among the items reported stolen, according to police reports.

Read more here.

WATCH: Community hosts benefit concert to help rebuild winery after fire

Community hosts benefit concert to help rebuild winery after fire

©2025 Cox Media Group