‘It’s all senseless’: Widow of west Charlotte homicide victim speaks out

CHARLOTTE — It was a violent weekend in Charlotte. The latest victim is a husband and father of five.

Channel 9’s Miana Massey spoke with his widow. Still in shock, she said they can’t imagine life without him.

“Whatever the dispute is, it’s never worth taking a father away from his children,” Carrie Neal said. “It’s never worth that.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting along Wilkinson Boulevard near Coyote Joe’s just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

“I’m feeling probably the worst I’ve ever felt in my entire life,” Carrie said.

As soon as her phone started ringing, she had a bad feeling.

“I just literally lost it,” said Carrie. “I already knew, I just knew from the time of day it was going to be the worst thing ever.”

Her husband of almost 11 years, 41-year-old Lamar Neal, was shot and killed.

Court documents said it started as a fight in the parking lot.

“It should never come to this. These people are just killing each other, it doesn’t make any sense, none of it. It’s all senseless,” Carrie said.

Still too fresh to grasp, Carrie reminisced on the good times, 17 years and five children together.

She said her husband was intelligent, hardworking and charismatic.

“From that day I met him, I was just drawn to him,” Carrie said.

She said Lamar lived for family.

“His children were the most important thing to him, his children and wife. If you ever saw him, that’s who he talked about,” Carrie said.

The family is still finalizing homegoing services. The suspect, 44-year-old Andre Walker, has been arrested and charged with murder.

