‘It’s an opportunity’: Hornets Coach Charles Lee talks day one priorities

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets Head Coach Charles Lee has juggled many roles in his NBA career, but he told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown it helped clarify that the Queen City is where he needs to be.

Brown sat down with Lee ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft and asked about his emotions when being introduced as head coach to his priorities for the future.

“I think just to bring some structure into this system,” Lee told Brown about his immediate priority for the team. “I think that Coach [Steve Clifford] and his staff have done a phenomenal job, and now we get to build on top of that. Part of the structure is just identifying the fact of the importance of every day.”

“We have to get better daily, improvement has to be something that we’re obsessed with,” Lee said. “And then part of that obsession has to be looking at the schedule for that day, and it’s not an obligation, it’s an opportunity, an opportunity to grow, an opportunity to learn, an opportunity to get better, an opportunity to compete.”

