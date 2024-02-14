It’s been 24 years since the disappearance of Asha Degree

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Wednesday marked 24 years since the disappearance of 9-year-old Asha Degree.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said they have something that could lead to answers.

Asha Degree was last seen walking away from her home near Shelby on Valentine’s Day in 2000.

She would be in her 30s now.

Sheriff Alan Norman said he believes new technology could help them and the FBI solve this case.

Currently, there is a $45,000 reward being offered for any information that leads to finding Asha Degree.

