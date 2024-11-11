‘It’s been traumatic’: Charges dropped against Matthews daycare worker

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Kairaba Martin has been adamant that he’s been innocent ever since Channel 9 first reported that he was charged for alleged sexual abuse back in May.

Now, the charges against Martin have been dropped. But despite being cleared of the case, he told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts it has still changed his life.

“It’s been traumatic. I’ve lost jobs, people wouldn’t hire me,” Martin told Counts.

Martin worked for C.O.S.Kids day care in Matthews for more than five years. In May, he was charged with indecent liberties and indecent exposure for allegedly abusing a 4-year-old.

“To look on the internet and people call me a monster, saying how could I, shame on me,” Martin said.

When we talked to Martin back then, he told us he was innocent. Last week, prosecutors agreed and dropped the charges.

The alleged incident was reported to have occurred in a day care bathroom. In the voluntary dismissal statement, prosecutors said, “No other witness came forward to describe the defendant being around the bathroom, and there is no video surveillance at the facility.”

Prosecutors said because there wasn’t corroborative evidence, they couldn’t prove the case.

“This entire time, I was with two teachers who talked to the investigators at the beginning, they let them know I was never with the [alleged] victim at all,” Martin.

For months, this heavy burden hung over Martin.

“It can ruin your name, it can ruin your reputation. It could have sent me to prison for something that I did not do, and that was the most fearful thing, knowing that I have parents who are of age and it could have taken me away from my loved ones,” Martin said.

Martin’s attorneys called him last week to let him know he was a free man.

“I broke down with joy, because I know I was innocent and I know this never occurred,” Martin said.

We reached out to the day care for their reaction to the developments. Their executive director told Channel 9, “We are aware of the recent situation involving a former employee and accept the conclusion reached by the investigative authorities in dismissing the matter.”

Martin says that career is now over and he has no desire to go back.

“I never want that to happen to me again, so I feel like in my heart and my mind, I can’t go back to children,” Martin said.

Despite going through this experience, Martin feels like he never lost his good name because he never forgot who he is.

