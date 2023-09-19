‘It’s critical’: YMCA joins national pledge to hire those 50 and older

CHARLOTTE — The YMCA of Greater Charlotte has joined a national pledge to hire more candidates who are 50 and older.

Katie Jost, executive director of the Lake Norman YMCA, said 35% of her part-time staff currently falls into this category.

“It’s critical in ensuring that we’re reflecting the membership that we serve. It’s critical that we can fully staff and operate,” Jost said.

Since North Carolina’s unemployment rate is at a historic 3.3% low, the Y said it hopes the pledge will continue to attract workers in this often overlooked demographic.

Lake Norman YMCA

>> Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura spoke with a 73-year-old woman who explained what working for the Y means to her, in the video at the top of this story.

VIDEO: Apartments, shops planned for Johnston YMCA site in NoDa

Apartments, shops planned for Johnston YMCA site in NoDa





















©2023 Cox Media Group