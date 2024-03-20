‘It’s just a hand’: South Carolina woman’s hand amputated due to third-degree burns from hair dryer

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has shared her story after an incident with a blow dryer caused her to lose her hand.

Mary Wilson told WRAL that she was blowdrying her hair when she suddenly passed out on top of it.

She said two minutes later she was found with third-degree burns by her partner.

She told WRAL that, while she wished the blow dryer would automatically shut off, this mishap would not slow her down.

“I’m still going to live my life to the fullest. It’s just a hand. What is this, 10% of my body? Losing my hand may be something that changes who I am, but that doesn’t mean that it defines me in everything,” Wilson explained.

Wilson said this incident also put things into perspective for her.

She said it has shown her how insignificant the previous challenges she has dealt with truly were.

