‘It’s a new journey’: Retired city employee finds new life in learning to read

GASTONIA, N.C. — For 30 years, Gary Avery worked to better the City of Gastonia. Now, he’s showing that it’s never too late to learn a new skill.

Avery said he never learned how to read and would get nervous every time he left the house. He couldn’t read road signs or fill out paperwork.

“I retired and I got kind of depressed,” Avery told Channel 9′s Gina Esposito.

Then, at a random doctor’s appointment, he met someone who offered to help.

“I feel so vibrant. I feel so happy. I feel like it’s a new journey,” said Avery.

The man he met at the doctor’s office connected Avery with the Gaston Literacy Council. Since then, he’s met with a tutor once a week for the past eight months.

His wife says his new skill made life together even better.

