‘It’s not fair’: Burke County sees increase in overdoses, including 2 deaths in 1 week

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County leaders are sounding the alarm after seeing a dramatic increase in overdose cases, and they believe it may be from a potentially contaminated drug supply.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty has covered the overdose crisis for years, and he heard from a grieving father this week who was directly impacted.

Jimmy Grindstaff showed us his daughter’s car outside his home. Inside, still in evidence bags, are some of the items found inside the hotel room where Jessica Grindstaff died two weeks ago.

Her dad says fentanyl was found near the bed.

“Unless you walked in it or been trapped by it, they are prisoners. They’re held captive until you get them out,” Grindstaff said.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says in the last week, law enforcement has responded to several calls, including two deaths in the southern part of the county.

Burke County Emergency Services responds to an average of about one overdose call every day, and 24 deaths just last year. But there is help that can save lives.

Burke County says free Narcan is available at this outdoor vending machine at Catawba Valley Healthcare in Valdese. The drug can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and save lives if administered quickly. Burke County also offers peer support services for individuals affected by substance use.

Grindstaff hopes by speaking out about his daughter, he can help other parents.

“It’s not fair, it’s not fair. We did everything we could and we still lost our daughter. just let people know they need to do a little bit more,” Grindstaff said.

