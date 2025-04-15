It’s Tax Day for most of the country – but not the Carolinas

CAROLINAS — Tuesday is Tax Day for most of the country, but not the Carolinas.

The IRS granted North and South Carolina an extension until May 1.

The same deadline applies to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and parts of Tennessee and Virginia — states that received federal disaster declarations after Hurricane Helene, according to the IRS.

Whether you file Tuesday, or wait a few more weeks, you may also be eligible to file for free.

The IRS Free File program is available directly at irs.gov. So, don’t start with a search engine.

“And we’ve had lots of situations over the years where people will put it into a search engine, ‘free file’ or ‘free tax preparation,’ and they will go to a reputable company. But at the end of that, there’s usually some surprise of, hey, you’ve got to pay a $30 filing fee or this fee or that fee,” IRS Spokesperson Luis Garcia said.

The IRS offers direct file for free in 25 states.

These are in addition to well-known tax software companies like TurboTax and H&R Block that have free services, depending on your income.

