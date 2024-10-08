IV fluid manufacturer flooded by Helene resumes shipments to hospitals

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Baxter International, a company in western North Carolina that distributes IV fluid, is using a temporary rock bridge to get supplies in and out of its plant.

Flooding from Helene last week damaged the Baxter International plant in McDowell County.

Officials with the Department of Transportation are expected to install a second bridge.

Baxter officials said, so far, there doesn’t appear to be any structural damage to the plant, which has electricity and water for manufacturing.

Baxter officials also said it resumed shipments to hospitals and dialysis centers. They expect plants around the globe to beef up production to help.

