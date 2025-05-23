‘I’ve been where they are’: Concord woman gives back at pantry that once helped her

CONCORD, N.C. — After facing homelessness and receiving support from Cooperative Christian Ministry in Concord, Detrice Dixon now volunteers at the same pantry, using her story to inspire and uplift others in need.

“You can come here and get prayer,” she said. “You can get food. You can get fed in more ways than just one.”

Dixon volunteers twice a week at CCM‘s food pantry program.

She started volunteering while going through her own challenges.

“At the time, I literally stayed in a hotel with my children for about almost two months, and that’s costly,” Dixon said. “So, the money that I had to find somewhere to live. It dwindled down until there was no more.”

She was accepted into CCM‘s housing program to get back on her feet and through that, she was required to volunteer.

Dixon returned after she found stable housing and a job.

“God has allowed me to pray with the clients, and I’m grateful for that, because I can encourage them, because I can relate to these clients,” Dixon said. “I’ve been where they are, where they’ve been.”

Volunteers like her are now more important than ever.

Meri Beaver with CCM said the nonprofit serves about 4,000 people a month, which is slightly more than last year.

“The amount of food we need has gone up,” she said. “Our donations are also up but not quite enough to meet the needs of the people coming in.”

Recent cuts from the USDA have impacted the operation. Food they typically count on from Second Harvest Food Bank through the federal Emergency Food Assistance program is down.

“It’s about half of what it was last month,” Beaver said.

Help from the community is always needed.

“Us as a community, it’s important for us to stand together and help one another out,” Dixon said.

CCM organization is mostly volunteer run and beyond food needs, they also need volunteers.

