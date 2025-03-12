Jae’Lyn Withers buries 7 3-pointers as North Carolina rolls past Notre Dame 76-56

CHARLOTTE — Jae’Lyn Withers scored 21 points — all on 3-pointers — and Ven-Allen Lubin had 17 points and 10 rebounds in North Carolina’s 76-56 rout of Notre Dame on Wednesday, the second day of the ACC Tournament.

North Carolina made nine of 17 3-pointers in the first half, highlighted by Withers, who made five of six. His first three 3-pointers, all in row, helped the Tar Heels build a 17-5 lead in the opening five minutes. Later, he made two more in a 12-0 run that gave the Tar Heels a 37-17 lead. North Carolina led 43-29 at halftime.

Five players scored for the Tar Heels in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the second half as they extended their lead to 58-38. The largest lead was 24 points on two occasions, the second time when Withers made his career-high seventh 3-pointer in 10 attempts.

RJ Davis added 13 points, Elliot Cadeau had 10 assists and Withers grabbed nine rebounds for North Carolina (21-12). The Tar Heels shot 48% and made 13 of 28 3-pointers.

Markus Burton was held to 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting plus 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for Notre Dame (15-18).

The Tar Heels won six of their last seven games to close the regular season, reaching 20 wins for the 55th time in 72 seasons in the ACC.

North Carolina finished in a tie for fourth place in the regular season and was seeded fifth in the tournament. The Tar Heels will play No. 4 seed Wake Forest on Thursday. SMU, the other team tied for fourth, was given the sixth seed. SMU drew Syracuse for a late game on Wednesday.

