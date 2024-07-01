James Beard-awarded chef’s restaurant coming here

CHARLOTTE — Six restaurants, retail and fitness concepts — including four that are new to this market — have inked deals for Plaza Midwood’s Commonwealth.

That list includes Uchi, a concept by James Beard award-winning chef and sushi master Tyson Cole, as well as Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, The Salty Donut, and Lucchese, a high-end producer of handmade Western boots, leather goods and accessories. Two fitness concepts — Yonder Yoga and Solidcore — have also signed on to the project.

The roughly 12-acre mixed-use development by Crosland Southeast and Nuveen Real Estate is at Central and Pecan avenues. The project is centered around two repurposed, 100-year-old buildings. It will feature a walkable main street, ample green space and communal gathering areas.

Read the full story on CBJ's website here.





