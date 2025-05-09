Union County School Board approves $141M budget with boost for teachers

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools passed its $141 million budget this week with an increase for teachers.

The board voted to double the proposed teacher supplement from $1,000 to $2,000.

They also decided to decrease their own monthly pay raises.

The budget will now go to county commissioners, and a vote is expected in June.

Right now, Union County Schools ranks 37th in the state for teacher salary supplements.

The board said the proposed increase could put the district in the top 10.

The $141 million budget is a $10.8 million increase from the current budget.

In April, commissioners proposed an $8 million increase, which left the district with an additional $2 million gap in funding.

