Meck Mile: Half marathoner sets out to run race backwards

CHARLOTTE — Jesus Delatorre had a unique idea when he stepped ot the starting line at Meck Mile last year. He was going to run backwards.

So he did.

And he did it again at this year’s Meck Mile.

He said he was inspired because the whole event felt like a party. And he quickly realized he could still hold his own, even while backwards.

Channel 9’s Phil Orban caught up with Delatorre at the event. Watch the video at the top of the story to hear more about how Delatorre decided he would run the race backwards.

©2025 Cox Media Group