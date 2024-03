NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Republican Party has a new leader.

The NCGOP Executive Committee voted to name Jason Simmons as Chair of the Party.

Simmons was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

He will be replacing Michael Whatley, who is now the chairman of the Republican National Committee.

