J.Crew Factory, The Crust Pizza headed to south Charlotte center

By Charlotte Business Journal

The Crust Pizza out of Naples, Florida is inching closer to opening in south Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE — The Promenade on Providence shopping complex in south Charlotte will gain a J.Crew Factory store this week. Construction also is underway there on The Crust Pizza, which expects to open in the next two months.

J.Crew Factory will occupy a 5,873-square-foot space, with a focus on fun, classic and colorful styles.

The Crust Pizza’s second Charlotte location will be 5,595 square feet.

