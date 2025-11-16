JCSU makes history with 55th CIAA Football Championship win

CHARLOTTE — A 56-year drought is over.

For the first time since 1969, Johnson C. Smith University is the CIAA football champion.

The Golden Bulls beat Virginia Union University 45-21, knocking off the two-time reigning champions.

This weekend, head coach Maurice Flowers was named the conference coach of the year.

He led JCSU to a 9-1 finish in the regular season, earning the most single season wins in school history.

