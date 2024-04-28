‘Jiggy with the Piggy’ returns to Kannapolis this week; Craig Morgan picked for concert spot

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Jiggy with the Piggy is almost here.

The city of Kannapolis will be packed this week as thousands show up for the 10th annual festival featuring barbecue, a drone show, and a concert.

Performing in this year’s concern is country star Craig Morgan.

The musician has hit songs like ‘Redneck Yacht Club’ and ‘That’s What I Love About Sunday’.

The contract between Morgan and Kannapolis is a public record because it’s a city event.

Members of the Political Beat team were able to read over the agreement and learned the city is paying Morgan $57,000 for the performance.

Other parts of the contract say Morgan will keep all of the revenue from merchandise sales.

The show is free to the public and will be held on May 3 at the North Carolina Research Campus horseshoe.

(WATCH BELOW: Livingstone College band director, band of HBCU graduates perform jazz concert in Paris)

Livingstone College band director, band of HBCU graduates perform jazz concert in Paris





















©2024 Cox Media Group