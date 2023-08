NASCAR Hall of Fame Nominees Auto Racing FILE - Jimmie Johnson (48) celebrates his win in a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Fort Worth. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and his former crew chief of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Chad Knaus headline a list of 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024. (AP Photo/Tim Sharpm, File) (Tim Sharp/AP)