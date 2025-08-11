‘Job well done’: Multi-skilled fire dog from Union County passes away

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Fire Dog Camden, a retired ATF investigator and beloved community member, passed away early Sunday morning surrounded by his family.

Camden Cooper Rigoli, affectionately known as Fire Dog Camden, was born on August 15, 2014, at Guiding Eyes For the Blind in upstate New York. Although initially trained to guide the blind, Camden’s career took a different path when he joined the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) as an Accelerant Detection Dog.

“I will cherish our time together my big yellow buddy. I love you and will miss you but I will see you again,” said Kevin Rigoli, Camden’s handler and companion. “I will bring the peanut butter, cheese cubes and the bouncy ball with me.”

Camden and Kevin Rigoli were certified as an Accelerant Detection Team on October 16, 2016, and together they responded to over 500 incidents and participated in seven National Response Team callouts.

Camden was a staple in Union County, often seen at emergency scenes, station visits, or simply riding around, community leaders said.

The Union County Government expressed its condolences, noting Camden’s significant contributions to the community and beyond.

“He lived a life of service and helped so many in our community and far beyond it. He will be so missed!” they stated.

The Wesley Chapel Fire Department also extended its sympathies, recalling Camden as an amazingly talented dog who grew up in front of many of their members.

