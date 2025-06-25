Join the 9 Food Drive Collection Day

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank for this year’s 9 Food Drive, and we want to see you on Wednesday for our special collection day.

From Noon to 6 p.m., join Channel 9 at the Walmart in the Arboretum Shopping Center in south Charlotte. You can bring your non-perishable food to help feed families across North Carolina and South Carolina.

9 Food Drive

Second Harvest helps thousands of families in our region, and partner agencies have reported that requests for food assistance have continued to increase at a rapid pace.

We’ll be outside of the store and ready to assist you with your donations on Wednesday -- be sure to arrive by 6 p.m.

Then, watch Channel 9 tonight to see how many families you all helped.

©2025 Cox Media Group