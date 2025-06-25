Join the 9 Food Drive Collection Day

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank for this year’s 9 Food Drive, and we want to see you on Wednesday for our special collection day.
From Noon to 6 p.m., join Channel 9 at the Walmart in the Arboretum Shopping Center in south Charlotte. You can bring your non-perishable food to help feed families across North Carolina and South Carolina.
Second Harvest helps thousands of families in our region, and partner agencies have reported that requests for food assistance have continued to increase at a rapid pace.
We’ll be outside of the store and ready to assist you with your donations on Wednesday -- be sure to arrive by 6 p.m.
Then, watch Channel 9 tonight to see how many families you all helped.
>>Click this link to donate online<<
©2025 Cox Media Group