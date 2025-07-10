Join the 9 School Tools Collection Drive

CHARLOTTE — Join us in helping thousands of local students with the 9 School Tools Collection Drive!

9 School Tools works in partnership with Classroom Central to support local students in both North and South Carolina. This campaign ensures that every student receives the necessary supplies for Back to School. 9 School Tools is the Carolinas’ largest school supply fundraiser.

Without basic supplies like pencils and books, children living in poverty face greater barriers to learning than their classmates. Hosting a drive or contributing to one can ensure Classroom Central is equipped to continue providing FREE supplies, helping break the generational poverty cycle. Your generosity benefits over 162,000 eligible students. Your donations foster equity in education by providing the necessary tools for success.

162,000+ local students need = 1,000,000 school supplies needed!

You can donate to 9 School Tools July 7th – August 31st at any E.R. Services, and at any participating Ashley and Charlotte Fire Departments. Look at the map below to see the drop-off location nearest you.

The 9 School Tools in greatest demand are:

Crayons

Colored Markers

Composition Books

Dry Erase Markers

Filler Paper

Glue Sticks

Highlighters

Pencils

Pocket Folders

