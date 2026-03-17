Joint investigation underway after teen’s death in Wadesboro

WADESBORO, N.C. — The Wadesboro Police Department is investigating the death of a female juvenile found inside a facility on Wallace Road on March 15.

Officers discovered the child deceased upon arrival and immediately launched a joint investigation with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Anson County Child Protective Services, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Because the case involves a minor and remains active, authorities are withholding additional details.

Wadesboro Police Chief Michael Childers offered condolences to the family as the investigation continues.

VIDEO: Concord family grieving after 18-year-old found dead

Concord family grieving after 18-year-old found dead

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