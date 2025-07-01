‘A joy’: Local parent provides bedroom makeovers to foster kids

CHARLOTTE — A local foster parent continues to help children in need by providing bedroom makeovers to current and former foster children free of charge.

Peter Mutabazi isn’t an interior decorator, but he’s responsible for bringing the children’s visions to life. He’s fostered nearly 50 children, and now he says he’s completed 35 makeovers so far.

“It’s always a joy to see them,” Mutabazi said. “What they thought was just a dream, to make it a reality.”

Mutabazi says that dream is to give young adults, like Aaron Dais, a personalized space of their own.

Dais told Channel 9’s Erika Jackson that during his six years in foster care, he lived in more than ten homes and shared bedrooms with strangers.

Dais’ new bedroom in East Charlotte reflects his passion for music.

“I have every vinyl by my favorite artist Beyonce,” he said.

He said Pinterest was his “best friend” throughout the redecoration process because he never dreamed of getting to decorate a room of his own.

“That was key, that they feel they belonged,” Mutabazi said. “They own the things, but also it was their choice of what they chose.”

Every detail from the bedding, to the decor on the wall, and the rugs is designed to reflect their different personalities.

Dais says this room inspires him to perform his music and hopes the changes to a small space can make a big difference for fellow foster kids.

“It’ll basically be a symbol that people actually care about them,” he said. “There’s people in the world that actually care about them.”

Mutabazi says each room costs about $5,000. He’s hoping to transform 100 bedrooms for foster kids in North Carolina.

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to help him reach this goal.

