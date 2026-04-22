JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo funnel $1.95M into west Charlotte economic push

CHARLOTTE — A decommissioned west Charlotte school is getting a second life as part of an economic mobility push in the surrounding neighborhood.

Lakeview Neighborhood Alliance announced yesterday two resident-led initiatives backed by $1.95 million in combined philanthropic support from JPMorganChase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and the Wells Fargo Foundation. The programs target economic mobility and housing stability on Charlotte’s Historic West Side.

The centerpiece is the Economic Mobility Hub, known as the E-Hub. Lakeview plans to convert the shuttered school into a cooperative manufacturing, workforce training and entrepreneurship space. Chase committed $700,000 to advance the project’s planning, feasibility and financial modeling.

The investment is part of a deliberate strategy.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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