Judge blocks ending of government support for DEI programs, citing free-speech rights

CHARLOTTE — A federal judge has blocked an executive order that aimed to end government support for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, citing violations of free speech rights.

This ruling comes as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools recently lost over $5 million in federal grant funding due to their DEI initiatives.

“It makes it tough on us,” said Dee Rankin, vice chair of the CMS school board, regarding the loss of funding.

Amanda Thompson, president of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Association of Educators, expressed concern about the impact on educator training and development.

The Department of Education terminated the grants, including one for the Teacher-Leader Pathway program, which helped attract diverse teachers to high-need schools.

Rankin noted that the grants provided essential support for programs like national board certification for teachers.

“We’re adjusting and we’re trying to do what’s best for our staff, students, and our families,” said Rankin.

The CMS board is working to continue their programs despite the funding cuts, as they await further developments following the judge’s ruling.

VIDEO: NC lawmakers consider bill to ban DEI initiatives

NC lawmakers consider bill to ban DEI initiatives









©2025 Cox Media Group