Man accused of killing Charlotte mother has history of domestic violence

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is learning more about the man accused of killing a young mother and leaving her body and car behind a west Charlotte church.

Lorenza Inman has previously faced charges for assaulting partners.

He is currently in the Mecklenburg County Jail under no bond.

Inman was arrested Friday night in Maxton where he has family. We’ve learned this is not his first brush with the law when it comes to domestic violence. He was arrested for assaulting a woman back in 2021 and was given a two-year suspended sentence and ordered to attend a domestic violence intervention program.

Friday he was arrested for the murder of Frezja Baker. Bea Cote operated a DV intervention program and said cases like this suggest the system does not take DV cases seriously enough.

“What we see here is a pattern and when we start picking up on the patterns, we need to start holding abusers accountable,” Cote said.

Now in the Baker case, Inman is charged with murder, assault on a female and domestic violence. He is scheduled to have his first court appearance Monday.

WATCH: Man charged with murder in death of missing Charlotte woman

Man charged with murder in death of missing Charlotte mother

©2025 Cox Media Group